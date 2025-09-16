Hopes of New Fortress Energy restructuring its looming debt generated positive sentiment toward this liquefied natural gas company.

The S&P 500 Index bulldozed its way to another high on Monday, encouraged by rising hopes of a U.S.-China trade deal and riding on some stock-specific strength. The index finished above the 6,000 psychological barrier for the first time.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

As the upward momentum builds ahead of the two-day Federal Reserve meeting that kicks off on Tuesday, the following stocks saw brisk trading volumes in Monday’s after-hours session:

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (WBD)

After-hours move: -1.09%

Trading volume: 6.58 million

Warner Bros. Discovery stock climbed over 3% on Monday, taking its cumulative gain since the report of its potential acquisition by Paramount Skydance, Inc. (PSKY) to 55%. The stock is now perched at its multi-year high.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment toward WBD stock remained ‘extremely high’ (85/100) by late Monday, and the message volume was ‘extremely high.’

The gains of the past few sessions have lifted WBD stock by 84% year-to-date.

Nvidia Corp. (NVDA)

After-hours move: -0.24%

Trading volume: 4.46 million

Nvidia’s stock came under pressure on Monday after China’s State Administration of Market Regulation initiated an antitrust inquiry into the artificial intelligence (AI) chipmaker’s acquisition of Mellanox Technologies in 2019.

The stock ended Monday’s session down 0.04%, although paring much of its early losses amid the broader market strength.

The Nvidia stock continued to elicit ‘bearish’ sentiment (42/100) from among the retail users of Stocktwits and the message volume also stayed at ‘low’ levels.

The stock has gained 32.4% year-to-date (YTD).

Bank of America Corp. (BAC)

After-hours move: +0.06%

Trading volume: 4.25 million

Bank of America stock was on investors’ radar amid the recent executive moves, which are widely seen as a step in succession planning for CEO Brian Moynihan. Dean Athanasia, who leads the consumer and commercial banking operations, and Jim DeMare, who runs the global markets division, were named as co-presidents of the entire bank, and CFO Alastair Brothwick was given the title of EVP.

Separately, Bank of America, along with some of its peers, has committed to investing in the U.K., with the announcement coming in the wake of President Donald Trump’s visit to the country.

Bank of America stock, which is trading at its highest level since 2007, has gained 13% this year.

The stock elicited ‘bullish’ sentiment (57/100) from among retailers and the message volume was ‘low.’

New Fortress Energy LLC (NFE)

After-hours move: +30.43%

Trading volume: 3.83 million

New Fortress Energy stock surged higher in the after-hours following a 5% jump in regular trading. The New York-based integrated gas-to-power company has lost about 91% of its valuation this year due to investor worries concerning its debt, even as project delays weigh down.

A Bloomberg report, citing people familiar with the matter, stated on Friday that advisers of New Fortress Energy’s creditors have signed non-disclosure agreements with the company for restructuring the debt.

In a note released in June, BTIG analysts stated that the company’s next debt maturity is not until September 2026. The 2026 bonds are trading in the 40s due to covenants on the revolver and term loans, according to The Fly.

The firm views a potential debt exchange combined with equity as a viable solution. It expects the company to address its near-term liquidity concerns but warned that the balance sheet would be an overhang on the stock.

Retail sentiment toward the stock has improved to ‘bearish’ (63/100) from ‘neutral’ a day ago, and the message volume remained ‘high.’

Broadcom, Inc. (AVGO)

After-hours move: +0.22%

Trading volume: 3.76 million

Broadcom stock climbed over 1% on Monday after Macquarie initiated the chipmaker with an ‘Outperform’ rating and a $420 price target, the Fly reported.

Broadcom's ASIC technology is growing faster than GPU, driven by adoption among hyperscalers and vertical AI markets, analysts at the firm said. The company holds a near-monopoly in AI ASIC and cloud networking solutions, with leading positions in Ethernet switching, routing, and SerDes IP, they added.

Last Friday, Mizuho raised its price target for Broadcom to $410 from $355.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment toward Broadcom stock remained ‘bullish’ (64/100), and the message volume was at ‘high’ levels.

The stock has gained about 58% YTD.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<