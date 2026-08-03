The partnership will begin with a proof-of-concept and could eventually expand into pilot applications targeting fraud, scams and money laundering.

Under the agreement, Nasdaq Verafin will explore D-Wave's quantum-hybrid technology to analyze hundreds of potential data signals across account activity, transaction patterns and counterparty networks.

The initial proof of concept is designed to strengthen predictive models that can detect unusual account behavior associated with financial crime.

Nasdaq Verafin plans to evaluate D-Wave's annealing quantum computing technology to identify complex behavioral patterns and relationships in financial data that conventional computing approaches may miss.

Shares of D-Wave Quantum Inc. (QBTS) were in focus on Monday after the company announced a collaboration with Nasdaq Verafin to develop quantum-powered applications aimed at improving financial crime detection using machine learning.

The partnership will begin with a proof-of-concept and could eventually expand into pilot applications targeting fraud, scams and money laundering.

D-Wave shares rose nearly 2% in Monday’s pre-market trade.

How QBTS Will Help Nasdaq Verafin

Under the agreement, Nasdaq Verafin will explore D-Wave's quantum-hybrid technology to analyze hundreds of potential data signals across account activity, transaction patterns and counterparty networks. The initial proof-of-concept is designed to strengthen predictive models that can detect unusual account behavior associated with financial crime.

Nasdaq Verafin plans to evaluate D-Wave's annealing quantum computing technology to identify complex behavioral patterns and relationships in financial data that conventional computing approaches may miss.

If successful, the collaboration could pave the way for broader deployment of quantum-powered tools across anti-financial crime workflows, leveraging quantum computing alongside classical machine learning techniques.

What QBTS And Nasdaq Verafin Said

D-Wave CEO Alan Baratz said the collaboration represents an opportunity to demonstrate how quantum computing can help tackle some of the financial services industry's most complex challenges.

By applying D-Wave's quantum-hybrid technology to machine learning and application development, Nasdaq Verafin is reinforcing its position as a technology-focused financial crime management p0rovider, Baratz said.

Nasdaq Verafin's platform is used by more than 2,800 financial institutions representing approximately $13 trillion in collective assets to combat fraud and strengthen anti-money laundering efforts, the company stated in the announcement.

QBTS Teams Up With AT&T

D-Wave announced a partnership with AT&T Inc. (T) last week to deploy its quantum computing technology across the telecom giant's network operations.

The expanded agreement will integrate D-Wave's quantum technology into AT&T's AI-powered network operations to tackle complex optimization challenges.

In an early application, AT&T said D-Wave's annealing quantum computing technology reduced the processing time for a network optimization workload by 240 times, from approximately one hour to less than 15 seconds.

What Retail Traders Think Of QBTS Stock

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits around D-Wave trended in the ‘bullish’ territory at the time of writing.

QBTS stock is down 31% year-to-date, but up 5% over the past 12 months. The iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) is up 33% over the past 12 months, while the Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF (VTI) is up 18%.

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