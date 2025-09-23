According to a Bloomberg News report, the medications would also include insulin and liquid amoxicillin, the common pink antibiotic.

Walmart (WMT) will reportedly begin home delivery of refrigerated prescriptions, including Ozempic, as the retail behemoth pushes to broaden pharmacy and logistics services.

According to a Bloomberg News report, the medications would also include insulin and liquid amoxicillin, the common pink antibiotic. The report added that it will be delivered from Walmart stores in specialized insulated bags. In addition to insulin and GLP-1 treatments, the retailer will also deliver biological drugs for autoimmune diseases and specific eye drops.

The report added that customers can order these medications along with groceries and other orders and would be delivered as fast as 30 minutes. Bloomberg noted that these deliveries would require customers to be at home to receive them and are available starting Monday.

Retail sentiment on Walmart remained unchanged in the ‘bearish’ territory, with message volumes at ‘low’ levels, according to data from Stocktwits.

WMT sentiment and message volume September 22, 2025, as of 1:50 pm ET | Source: Stocktwits

The report noted that refrigerated medications are about 30% of Walmart’s prescription transactions and were only available for in-store pickup previously. Bloomberg, citing Kevin Host, senior vice president of pharmacy at Walmart, said that the drugs currently unavailable for home delivery are mostly those with tighter restrictions, such as controlled substances.

Bloomberg said that the company can now deliver 90% of prescription medications in 49 states. The report, citing Host, said that testing of Walmart’s delivery of prescriptions began last year.

He added that the pharmacy delivery service has brought in new customers. The report added that delivery is free for members of Walmart’s loyalty program, Walmart+, and costs $9.95 for customers without it.

Walmart shares have gained nearly 14% this year and have jumped 28% in the last 12 months.

