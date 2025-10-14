The company stated that it will allow users to shop on ChatGPT using the Instant Checkout feature.

Walmart Inc. (WMT) on Tuesday announced a partnership with OpenAI to allow its customers to browse through and shop for its products on ChatGPT.

The company announced that it will enable users to shop on ChatGPT via the Instant Checkout feature. “This allows customers and Sam’s Club members to plan meals, restock essentials, or discover new products simply by chatting — Walmart will take care of the rest,” said Walmart.

Terming it “agentic commerce,” Walmart said the experience will evolve, helping customers anticipate their needs before they do.

“Walmart also is empowering its associates with AI tools and training, including promoting AI literacy across its workforce as one of the first partners to embrace OpenAI Certifications and rolling out ChatGPT Enterprise to teams across the company,” the company added.

Walmart’s shares were up nearly 2% in Tuesday’s opening trade. Retail sentiment on Stocktwits around Walmart trended in the ‘bullish’ territory at the time of writing. While OpenAI is not listed, user sentiment was in the ‘neutral’ territory around the AI startup.

