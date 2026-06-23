Walmart’s deal with Constellation Energy Corp marks its first-ever nuclear power purchase agreement.

The retail giant is investing in two key growth areas: reliable power infrastructure and high-margin advertising.

Walmart signed a 15-year nuclear energy agreement and acquired ad-tech platform Vibe.co on Tuesday.

The company says the moves will help secure cleaner electricity for its operations and make streaming TV advertising more accessible to brands.

Shares of Walmart Inc. (WMT) rose over 1.8% on Tuesday after the retail giant announced two deals: a nuclear power purchase agreement with Constellation and the acquisition of Vibe.co, a self-serve connected TV (CTV) advertising platform.

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Walmart’s Foray Into Its First Ever Nuclear Power Purchase Deal

Walmart and Constellation Energy Corp. (CEG) announced a long-term nuclear power purchase agreement (PPA) to provide emissions-free electricity from Constellation’s Dresden Clean Energy Center in Illinois.

According to the deal, Walmart will purchase energy, environmental attributes, and capacity through two 15-year terms starting in 2029 and 2030. The agreement for about 176 MegaWatts (MW) of wholesale supply includes 30 MW of expanded generating capacity.



The company noted that the agreement supports reliable nuclear energy in the region and enables planned uprates — upgrades that increase output from existing nuclear units without needing to build a new facility.

Walmart will be able to access cleaner energy and bolster local energy infrastructure, and, through these upgrades, generate enough power to support the company’s high-tech perishable distribution center in Belbidere, III, according to the agreement.



“Working with Constellation allows us to support new operations in Illinois while advancing our strategy in a way that prioritizes affordable, reliable, and clean energy for our business and the communities we serve,” said Shayne Wahlmeier, SVP Energy – Walmart US.

Walmart Expands Retail Media Business With Vibe Acquisition

In another deal, the retail major will acquire Vibe.co, a self-serve connected TV advertising platform designed to simplify streaming TV advertising for small and mid-sized businesses and mid-market brands.

This acquisition will bolster Walmart’s strategy to build more accessible, end-to-end advertising solutions through Walmart Connect, its commerce media business. With this integration, advertisers will be able to launch their connect TV campaigns through Walmart Connect, the company noted.

“Vibe.co has created a purpose-built platform that simplifies streaming TV advertising, and together, we can help more businesses connect with customers across streaming environments while measuring the impact of those campaigns through Walmart’s commerce capabilities,” said Ryan Mayward, GM and Senior Vice President at Walmart Connect U.S.

Both parties expect the deal to close by the end of fiscal 2027. Walmart does not expect this deal to have any impact on its FY27 sales and operating income growth outlook.

What Retail Thinks Of WMT

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment surrounding the stock has remained ’bearish,’ amid ‘low’ message volumes in the past 24 hours, but the retail chatter has surged over 340% during the same period.

One user on Stocktwits called Walmart’s deal with Constellation ‘heavy capacity’





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WMT stock has gained over 5% so far this year.

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