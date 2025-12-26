This year, the sector had to grapple with a volatile U.S. tariff policy, which has weighed on margins across retailers and packaged-goods giants.

As 2025 winds down, the U.S. consumer staples industry remains an essential component of the overall market, driven by unrelenting demand.

However, this year the sector had to grapple with a volatile U.S. tariff policy. This affected the margins for even the industry’s largest players, forcing companies to raise prices, streamline operations, and rethink sourcing strategies.

Stocktwits takes a look at the top five consumer staples companies in the U.S. according to their market value.

Walmart Inc.

YTD Performance: 23.5%

Market Value: $889.85 Billion

Walmart Inc. owns and operates the world's largest retail chain, selling groceries, household items, electronics, clothing, and other goods. The firm was established in 1962 and is based in Bentonville, Arkansas. Walmart Inc. has diversified its membership services through Sam’s Club and improved its online services.

Walmart boosted its 2025 sales and earnings forecasts after reporting that comparable U.S. sales exceeded market expectations, driven by strong performance in its brick-and-mortar stores and digital grocery channels. The retailer further indicated that it intends to shift its shares from the NYSE to the Nasdaq. However, the company has been facing pressure on margins and inventory costs, both impacted by tariffs and supply chain disruptions.

Costco Wholesale Corp

YTD Performance: -4.9%

Market Value: $387.07 Billion

Costco Wholesale operates a worldwide membership warehouse club. It sells a wide range of general merchandise and food items to members at low prices. The company is headquartered in Issaquah, Washington. The big-box retailer was founded in 1983 and operates a bulk-selling model with minimal markup.

In late 2025, Costco topped earnings and revenue estimates and attracted increased consumer demand for its essential products ahead of the holiday season. Its focus on its Kirkland Signature brand has also drawn consumers.

Even with strong results, the retailer has also been grappling with rising merchandise expenses and supply-chain tariff pressures. Costco is now seeking refunds for tariffs in light of recent policy changes.

Procter & Gamble Co.

YTD Performance: -13.8%

Market Value: $338.17 Billion

Procter & Gamble, founded in 1837 and based in Cincinnati, Ohio, distributes its products in more than 180 countries worldwide. In 2025, P&G announced an extensive restructuring plan to eliminate around 7,000 jobs over the next two years, and to optimize and exit its less-performing categories due to tariffs and sluggish consumer demand.

The company is also increasing prices on some of its offerings to mitigate rising costs from U.S. tariffs. It is further fine-tuning its brand offerings to enhance its profitability. The leadership has indicated that this period of uncertainty is prompting P&G to focus its strategic thinking on its key brands to log growth through 2026.

The Coca-Cola Co

YTD Performance: 12.6%

Market Value: $301.73 Billion

Coca-Cola is a worldwide beverage market leader, famous for its popular brands, including Coca-Cola, Sprite, Fanta, and health-oriented brands. Established in the year 1892, its headquarters are in Atlanta, Georgia. It has operations in more than 200 nations worldwide.

In 2025, Coca-Cola surprised the market with revenue growth and EPS performance above expectations, driven by higher product pricing. This move into newer categories, like Coke's cane sugar variants in the U.S., represents the innovative development of offerings aligned with consumer preferences.

On the other hand, Coke also has to cope with slower growth in total package volume in specific geographies as young people increasingly demand healthier options.

PepsiCo

YTD Performance: -5.5%

Market Value: $196.79 Billion

PepsiCo is a global snack and beverage company that owns several popular brands, including Pepsi, Mountain Dew, Lay’s, Doritos, and Gatorade. It was established in 1898 and is based in the town of Purchase. PepsiCo revealed a technology collaboration with Amazon Web Services in 2025 to use AI to improve its supply chains.

However, the company reduced its 2025 profit forecast due to trade tensions, higher costs, and lower consumer volumes in key categories. PepsiCo is still struggling with the effects of competition from rivals and evolving consumer tastes.

