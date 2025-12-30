According to Downdetector, user complaints surged to about 6,673, soon after 7 a.m. ET.

While some users experienced issues with the retailer’s app, others experienced issues with its website and yet others issues at checkout, as per Downdetector.

The retailer said in a post on X that the website should be working normally at about 10:00 a.m.

Users of Walmart’s (WMT) app and website experienced an outage on Tuesday as the new year approaches, according to data from Down Detector.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

According to the outage tracking site, user complaints surged to about 6,673, soon after 7 a.m. ET. While the number of outages reported has dipped from the peaks, they are still above baseline.

Users Flag Issues

“Haven’t been able to place order, log in or anything else since 5:40. Dude,” a person wrote on Downdetector.

“It’s down AGAIN. Worked for a second and is now down again. Walmart is TOO RICH to have these many website and app problems!!!,” another individual wrote.

While some users experienced issues with the retailer’s app, others experienced issues with its website and yet others issues at checkout, as per Downdetector. The retailer said in a post on X that the website should be working normally at about 10:00 a.m. The company also recommended users to uninstall and reinstall their app if they continue to face issues.

Other Outages This Holiday Season

Walmart is not the sole player to experience an outage this busy holiday season. Shopify experienced a major outage on Cyber Monday with many merchants experiencing issues when trying to login to Shopify and also when logging into point-of-sale systems or attempting to contact support.

How Did Stocktwits Users React?

WMT stock is down 0.3% at the time of writing. On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around WMT stayed within the ‘bearish’ territory over the past 24 hours while message volume stayed at ‘low’ levels.

WMT’s Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 11:42 a.m. ET on Dec. 30, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits

WMT stock has gained about 24% this year and over the past 12 months.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com<