Veteran trader Peter Brandt said Bitcoin could 'work lower or have a terminal wash-out' and sees no tradable low until October.

Jordi Visser said on Saturday that Bitcoin's charts are still showing "no hope" and remain consistent with a bear market.

He argued the current downturn is different from past cycles because Bitcoin has become less correlated with stocks.

Despite remaining bullish long term, Visser said Bitcoin could theoretically go to zero and should only be part of a diversified portfolio.

Bitcoin (BTC) may be down roughly 50% from its all-time high, but veteran investor Jordi Visser said on Saturday that the current decline has not shaken his long-term conviction in the cryptocurrency.

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Speaking on the Anthony Pompliano Podcast, Visser, who has 30 years of Wall Street expertise in traditional finance and macroeconomics, said Bitcoin remains in a bear market and warned investors against looking for bullish signals before the charts begin to improve. “If people are looking for hope, until the charts start giving you hope and you get a going higher on bad news type thing, I’m not gonna get into it,” he said.

Visser pointed to Bitcoin's failure to reclaim key moving averages and said price action continues to signal weakness. However, he argued that the current downturn differs from previous crypto selloffs because Bitcoin has become less correlated with the stock market.

Bitcoin’s price was trading at $60,807, down over 1% over the past 24 hours. On Stocktwits, the retail sentiment around BTC remained in the ‘extremely bearish’ zone, while the chatter around it remained in the ‘high’ levels over the past day.

Visser Sees Risk, But Keeps Buying

Despite maintaining a constructive long-term outlook, Visser argued that Bitcoin should not be viewed as a risk-free investment. “I think it could go to zero. Sure, it’s a good distribution of outcomes,” he said, explaining that no single asset should dominate an investor's portfolio.

Visser said he continues to hold Bitcoin and has never sold his core position, but treats it as one component of a diversified investment strategy. He added that investors who allocate all of their wealth to Bitcoin are taking unnecessary risks, regardless of their conviction.

The investor also pushed back against the idea that Bitcoin's recent weakness invalidates its broader thesis. He argued that major developments like spot Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and growing political acceptance of crypto have failed to produce the type of sustained selling that many skeptics expected.

No Quick Bottom In Sight

Visser's wait-and-see stance has company. Veteran trader Peter Brandt said on Thursday that Bitcoin had met its initial downside target at the February low but could still "work lower or have a terminal wash-out,” and that he does not expect a tradable low until October.

Source: @PeterLBrandt/x

For now, Visser said he remains patient, selectively adding exposure during the downturn while waiting for technical indicators to confirm a new uptrend. Until that happens, he believes investors should focus less on hope and more on what the market is actually signaling.

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