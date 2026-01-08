The development could be a significant positive for CompoSecure, the bank’s exclusive metal card vendor.

CompoSecure could see increased momentum after the Apple-JPM Chase deal, according to an analyst.

CompoSecure designs and manufactures premium payment cards for several banks and card issuers.

On Wednesday, JPM announced that it is taking over the Apple credit card business from Goldman Sachs.

The new Apple-JPMorgan Chase partnership for Apple credit cards has another major beneficiary: the bank’s metal card provider.

CompoSecure could likely see a boost from the deal, TD Cowen highlighted in a recent investor note, and reiterated its ‘Buy’ rating with a $26 price target on the company’s shares, according to The Fly. That represents an over 30% upside from the last close.

New Jersey-based CompoSecure, which has a market cap of just over $2.5 billion, designs and manufactures premium payment cards for several banks and card issuers. It is the exclusive card vendor for JPMorgan.

On Wednesday, JPMorgan announced it is taking over Apple’s card business, which has $20 billion in outstanding card balances, from Goldman Sachs. The nation’s largest bank and card issuer said it will issue Apple credit cards for both new and existing cardholders.

TD Cowen said the development is a meaningful positive for CompoSecure, while cautioning that Apple could still have a say in any changes to its metal cards. The analyst noted that the current physical Apple Card is made of titanium and is not manufactured by CompoSecure.

On Stocktwits, the retail sentiment for CMPO was ‘bearish,’ unchanged from the previous day. The stock has risen 2% so far this month, after a 51% surge in 2025. Currently, four of the five analysts covering the stock have a ‘Buy’ or higher rating, and one has a ‘Hold’ rating, according to Koyfin.

