The latest deal adds to Waaree’s string of large American contracts and comes as the company works to double its Texas manufacturing capacity to 3.2 GW by the end of 2025.

Waaree Energies shares rose as much as 3.7% on Thursday, extending their two-day rally, after the company said its U.S. arm had landed a 452 megawatt (MW) solar module order from a well-known American solar and energy storage developer.

The company stated in its filing that the deal is a one-off contract, which will be delivered over fiscal years 2025–26 and 2026–27.

The deal adds to a series of large international wins, including a 540 MW order finalised in June and recent contracts of 586 MW and 599 MW with other American developers.

Waaree is also working to double its manufacturing capacity at its Brookshire, Texas, facility to 3.2 gigawatts (GW) by the end of 2025.

Technical View

SEBI-registered analyst Sameer Pande said Waaree Energies looks strong on weekly charts, supported by supertrend, the 20-day exponential moving average (EMA), and the volume-weighted average price (VWAP).

He noted that the relative strength index (RSI) is trading near 62, indicating positive momentum, with strong support seen in the ₹3,100–₹3,000 range.

On the daily charts, Pande observed a supertrend breakout with RSI also around 62. He added that the stock has successfully breached its earlier resistance at ₹3,300, opening up further upside potential.

Pande placed a stop loss at ₹3,200 on a closing basis.

What Is The Retail Mood?

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment for Waaree was ‘bullish’ amid ‘high’ message volume.

Waaree’s stock has risen 18.3% so far in 2025.

