Victoria’s Secret returned to Los Angeles with a star-studded fashion show.

The Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show displayed seasonal designs, celebrity appearances, and live performances.

Kylie Jenner made her debut wearing the brand’s $50 million Fantasy Bra.

Needham expressed optimism about the brand’s turnaround potential.

Victoria’s Secret (VSXY) stock rose overnight as the lingerie retailer leaned on Kylie Jenner’s star power to build buzz around its annual fashion show. Jenner made her runway debut wearing the brand’s $50 million Fantasy Bra, while an all-female lineup of performers added star appeal as the company sought to attract a broader audience.

Victoria’s Secret stock traded 1.6% higher overnight, heading into Monday.

Victoria’s Secret Takes Its Star-Studded Show To Los Angeles

The Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show returned to Los Angeles on Sunday, blending celebrity appearances and live music in a production inspired by the four seasons. Models showcased outfits with floral details, snowflake-inspired patterns, and shiny metallic elements, while the company’s PINK label also received a spotlight.

The event had celebrity guests, including Kylie Jenner. Jenner made her first appearance at the show wearing the brand’s $50 million Fantasy Bra, a high-profile piece previously worn by Swedish model Elsa Hosk in 2018.

Since its launch in 1995, the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show has taken place in several international cities, including London, Paris, Shanghai and Cannes. New York has traditionally been its home.

CEO Hillary Super Raises The Bar As Needham Sees Momentum Into 2027

Victoria’s Secret CEO Hillary Super expressed excitement over the brand's elevated production level and diverse, all-female musical lineup spanning country, K-pop, pop, and hip-hop. “We are upping our game,” said Super.

On Friday, Needham initiated coverage of the lingerie retailer with a ‘Buy’ rating and a $106 price target, pointing to opportunities that could strengthen its business over several years. The new price target implied a 21% upside from the stock’s last closing price.

Needham believes the company’s efforts to improve operations and brand appeal are still in the early stages and highlighted changes across management, product selection and marketing as potential drivers of stronger performance over the coming years.

Needham also identified the growing use of GLP-1 medications for weight management as a possible benefit for Victoria’s Secret. These drugs, which include treatments used to help people lose weight, are becoming a more prominent factor in consumer and retail discussions.

Looking further ahead, Needham described Victoria’s Secret as a “compelling momentum name” in 2027.

VSXY Stock: Retail View

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around the stock remained ‘bullish’.

A user said, “Kylie Jenner $50M sparkles fantasy.”

VSXY stock has gained 61% year-to-date.

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