Vertiv said the acquisition of Strategic Thermal Labs will bolster the company with crucial data center cooling solutions, including proven cold-plate design and server-side liquid cooling technologies.

Through the deal, Vertiv will be able to simulate real-world high-density compute conditions and deploy the necessary solutions for its customers.

The deal also aligns with the company’s broader strategy of helping data center customers manage increasing infrastructure complexity.

An IEA report from April 2025 estimates that global water consumption for data centers could rise to around 1,200 billion liters per year in 2030 according to its base case.

AI and IT infrastructure management company Vertiv Holdings (VRT) on Monday acquired Strategic Thermal Labs, a Texas-based company specializing in liquid cooling solutions for data center campuses.

At the time of writing, VRT stock was up nearly 2%. The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Why Does The Deal Matter?

As hyperscalers bring their data centers online to power artificial intelligence, water consumption to cool those facilities has also surged, in tandem with high electricity usage. Technology companies are hence actively looking for alternative energy sources and liquid cooling solutions for their infrastructure to reduce environmental impact during operation.

An International Energy Agency (IEA) report from April 2025 estimates that global water consumption for data centers could rise to around 1,200 billion liters per year in 2030 according to its base case.

Zooming In On Strategic Thermal Labs Deal

Vertiv’s acquisition of Strategic Thermal Labs will bolster the company with proven cold-plate design, server-side liquid cooling, and high-density thermal validation expertise and engineering capabilities.

Through the deal, Vertiv will be able to simulate real-world high-density compute conditions and deploy the necessary solutions across the thermal chain and powertrain for its data center customers.

The deal also aligns with the company’s broader strategy of helping data center customers manage increasing infrastructure complexity through integrated power, thermal, controls, and lifecycle services.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment toward the stock turned ‘extremely bearish’ from ‘bearish’ over the last 24 hours. VRT stock has surged 83% so far this year and has more than doubled in value over the past 12 months, outperforming the S&P 500.

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