Voyager Technologies (VOYG) stock jumped 82% on Wednesday compared to its initial public offering (IPO) price, as investors lapped up shares of the aerospace company during a strong debut.

According to a Barron’s report, the stock opened at $67, more than double its IPO price, before rising as much as $73.95. It later settled at $56.48, compared to the offering price of $31.

Voyager had raised $383 million in an upsized offering, selling over 12 million shares. The IPO price exceeded the initial target range of $26 to $29 per share.

Wednesday’s trade has given the company a market valuation of $3.2 billion, based on its outstanding shares.

The Denver-based company was founded in 2019 and caters to government and commercial clients in sectors including national security and space infrastructure.

The company has secured a $217.5 million development grant from NASA to design the Starlab space station, which is expected to replace the International Space Station after its scheduled decommissioning in 2030.

Voyager plans to operate the proposed space station through a joint venture with equity partners, including Airbus SE, Mitsubishi Corp, MDA Space Ltd, and Palantir Technologies.

There are hopes that President Donald Trump’s Golden Dome defense shield project could further boost the company’s fortunes. The U.S. President has suggested that the sophisticated missile defense system could cost $175 billion.

“If the President gets what he wants for Golden Dome, that would potentially be a windfall,” Chief Executive Officer Dylan Taylor said to Bloomberg Television.

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits was in the ‘extremely bullish’ (84/100) territory, while retail chatter was ‘extremely high.’

“Defense & space tech is having a moment, and shows serious investor hype. Watching this one closely as the new space race heats up,” one trader said.

Another investor warned that traders should wait for the prices to settle down before building a long position.

Voyager’s debut followed another blockbuster debut of stablecoin firm Circle, which had risen 168% on day one of trading.

