Vimeo Inc. (VMEO) announced on Wednesday that it has entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by Bending Spoons in an all-cash transaction, valuing the company at approximately $1.38 billion.

Under the terms of the agreement, Vimeo’s shareholders will receive $7.85 per share in cash, and the per-share purchase price represents a 91% premium over Vimeo’s 60-day volume-weighted average share price as of market close on Sept. 9, 2025.

