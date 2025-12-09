The plant would combine Exxon’s carbon capture and sequestration expertise with Energy Resources’ development expertise, the company said.

NextEra is partnering with ExxonMobil to build an initial 1.2-GW power plant powered by natural gas for tech giants, the company said on Monday.

The plant would combine Exxon’s carbon capture and sequestration expertise with Energy Resources’ development expertise, the company said. The initial proof of concept site is close to Exxon’s Denbury carbon dioxide pipeline, gas supply and transmission, the company said, while adding that there are multi-site development opportunities following proof of concept. The company added that it has procured about 2500 acres of land for the purpose.

The company plans to jointly market the site to hyperscalers in the first quarter (Q1) of 2026. Hyperscalers are massive tech companies that build enormous, highly scalable data centers to provide vast, on-demand cloud computing, storage, and AI services globally, such as Amazon’s AWS or Microsoft’s Azure.

“Based on our work with hyperscalers to date, we think this is going to turn out to be an attractive site, and there's more to come with ExxonMobil if we're able to prove out demand at this site,” NextEra CEO John Ketchum said in a call with investors.

Other Deals And Partnerships

NextEra is leaning into natural gas to meet the growing demand for energy as AI scales. The company is now slated to build 15 gigawatts (GW) of power for data center hubs by 2035, including for Alphabet’s Google and Meta.

Earlier today, the company also said that it will acquire Symmetry Energy Solutions to increase its gas capabilities, with the acquisition expected to be completed in the first quarter of 2026. The company also announced partnerships with Comstock Resources and Basin Electric Power Cooperative to generate several gigawatts of energy using natural gas.

“We expect that our gas-fired generation pipeline, including the announcements today with Comstock Resources, ExxonMobil, and Basin Electric Power Cooperative, to become the backlog for our gas-fired generation expectations as we sign definitive agreements over the next 12 to 24 months,” the CEO said on Monday

How Did Stocktwits Users React?

NEE stock traded 2% lower at the time of writing. On Stocktwits, retail sentiment toward the stock changed to ‘bullish’ from ‘bearish’, while message volume increased from ‘normal’ to ‘high’ levels.

A Stocktwits user sounded optimistic for the stock, highlighting strong earnings and its many deals.

NEE stock is up by 13% this year and by about 9% over the past 12 months.

