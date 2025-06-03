Victoria’s Secret said it has delayed its Q1 report due to a cyber incident that disabled systems, flagging that related costs may weigh on upcoming earnings.

Victoria’s Secret (VSCO) shares climbed nearly 4% in premarket trade Tuesday after the company delayed its first-quarter earnings release but reported preliminary results ahead of expectations.

The company reported earnings of $0.09 per share, beating Wall Street’s estimates of $0.04, according to Koyfin data. Its revenue came in at $1.35 billion, ahead of the analysts’ forecast of $1.33 billion.

Victoria’s Secret said it's postponing the official filings of its first-quarter financial results due to the cybersecurity incident that temporarily disabled its corporate systems and e-commerce platform.

The company detected the breach on May 24 and immediately activated response protocols, including engaging third-party experts and shutting down certain systems to contain the threat.

As a precaution, it also took its website offline on May 26. The site was restored on May 29, and the company said most store-level disruptions have also been resolved.

In the update provided Tuesday, Victoria’s Secret said while the incident did not materially disrupt operations to date, it prevented some employees from accessing key systems required to finalize and distribute financial results for the quarter ended May 3.

The company did not provide a new date for its earnings release and webcast but said it will announce one in due course.

Victoria’s Secret also disclosed that the attack is being overseen by the Audit Committee of the Board of Directors, and the company is still assessing the full scope and financial impact.

It warned that costs tied to the incident could weigh on future earnings, including results for the current quarter.

However, the firm has not disclosed the specific nature of the attack or whether customer data was compromised.

Victoria’s Secret shares have fallen nearly 50% this year and almost 10% over the past 12 months.

