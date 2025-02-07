Viasat Stock Gains As Its Subsidiary Signs Up Maersk To Enhance Its Fleet’s Maritime Connectivity: Retail’s Not Buying It Yet

Viasat’s Inmarsat will upgrade its existing communications services across Maersk’s global fleet of 340 container ships. The company will enhance bandwidth on these ships over the course of 2025 and 2026.

Shares of Viasat Inc. (VSAT) gained over 2% in morning trade on Thursday as its subsidiary, Inmarsat Maritime, signed an agreement with Maersk to enhance its fleet’s maritime connectivity.

“Our connectivity solutions are designed to integrate seamlessly with Maersk’s operational framework, ensuring a robust, secure, and continuous flow of information between ship and shore,” said Ben Palmer OBE, President, Inmarsat Maritime.

Inmarsat is Viasat’s London-based satellite communications company. Its solutions will provide Maersk’s fleet with “global, always-on, reliable and secure connectivity.”

“Connectivity is the key enabler in ensuring our vessels can become floating offices, and with our ‘One SatCom’ project we have the target of having transformed all our vessels into floating offices by 2027,” said Karthikeyan Arumugam, Senior Product Manager at Maersk.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around the Viasat stock was unchanged, hovering in the ‘bearish’ (40/100) territory, while message volume was in the ‘low’ zone.

VSAT sentiment and message volume February 6, 2025, as of 12:15 pm ET | Source: Stocktwits

Meanwhile, one user on the platform thinks investors should not “sleep” on the Viasat stock.

Viasat’s stock price has been on a downward trajectory over the past few months – it is down nearly 45% over the past six months and over 58% lower in the past year.

