Vertiv Holdings (VRT) surged more than 13% on Wednesday after the AI infrastructure firm raised its full-year guidance and signaled confidence in managing new tariffs under President Donald Trump’s trade policy.

First-quarter (Q1) earnings came in at $0.64 per share, slightly above the $0.62 consensus estimate, according to Koyfin. Revenue for the quarter rose 24% year-over-year (YoY) to $2.04 billion, beating Wall Street’s $1.94 billion forecast. Organic net sales climbed 25%.

The maker of power and cooling equipment for data centers said it now expects full-year 2025 revenue between $9.325 billion and $9.575 billion, up from its prior range of $9.125 billion to $9.275 billion.

“We’re seeing accelerated scaling of AI deployments across the data center market,” said CEO Giordano Albertazzi. “Our partnership with Nvidia continues to place us at the heart of industrial-scale AI factory deployments.”

He added that the updated forecast takes into account the anticipated impact of new U.S. tariffs, which have become a growing concern for manufacturers with global supply chains.

“Although the tariff environment remains fluid, our goal is to significantly mitigate the effect of tariffs as we enter 2026,” he stated, adding that the company is working to mitigate the tariff impact through operational flexibility, a diversified manufacturing footprint, and commercial strategy shifts.

The company said it continues to shift production to Mexico under the USMCA trade framework, and said only a single-digit percentage of its U.S. factory inputs currently come from China. Vertiv said it aims to have all U.S.-bound components manufactured in Mexico.

Despite Wednesday’s rally, Vertiv’s stock remains down more than 30% year-to-date, though it has held a 4% gain over the past 12 months.

