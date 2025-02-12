Vertiv Stock Falls Pre-Market As Investors Focus On Lackluster Outlook Despite Strong Q4: Retail’s Divided

The company expects first-quarter adjusted earnings per share to be $0.57-$0.63 on revenue of $1.9 billion—$1.95 billion. Wall Street estimates Q1 EPS to be $0.64, with revenue of $1.92 billion.

Shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (VRT) declined 5% in Wednesday’s pre-market session as investors focused on the weaker-than-estimated outlook despite an upbeat fourth-quarter performance.

The quarter ending Dec. 31, 2024, saw sales rise 26% year-over-year (YoY) to $2.35 billion compared to a Wall Street forecast of $2.16 billion. Adjusted earnings per share (EPS) stood at $0.99 versus a Street estimate of $0.82.

The company expects first-quarter adjusted EPS to be $0.57-$0.63 on revenue of $1.9 billion—$1.95 billion. Wall Street estimates Q1 EPS to be $0.64, with a revenue of $1.92 billion.

Vertiv sees 2025 EPS at $3.50-$3.60 on revenue of $9.125 billion—$9.275 billion, while analysts estimate earnings of $3.57 on revenue of $9.25 billion.

The firm’s capital expenditure forecast for 2025 is approximately $275 million, or nearly 3.0% of sales.

Organic orders excluding foreign exchange for the trailing twelve-month period ended December 2024 rose approximately 30% compared to the year-ago period, driven by strength in the hyperscale and colocation data center market.

The company said that all remaining private warrants were exercised during the quarter, as anticipated, given the February 2025 warrant expiration. This resulted in an increase of 4.8 million shares of the outstanding Class A common stock.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment continued to trend in the ‘neutral’ territory (53/100), accompanied by ‘high’ message volume.

VRT’s Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 6:51 a.m. ET on Feb. 12, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits

Most retail chatter on Stocktwits indicated a positive bias toward the stock.

Vertiv shares have gained over 4% in 2025 and have doubled over the past year.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<

Latest Videos