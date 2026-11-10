Venture Global’s Q3 revenue surged 43%, while EPS exceeded consensus estimates of $0.52.

The LNG exporter raised its full-year 2026 adjusted EBITDA forecast to $10 billion to $10.3 billion.

Venture Global expects to export 152 to 154 LNG cargoes from its Calcasieu Pass facility and 357 to 364 cargoes from its Plaquemines facility.

CEO Mike Sabel highlighted plans to supply off-grid power for AI data centers, having recently tied up with GE Vernova and Baker Hughes.

Shares of Venture Global (VG) surged about 4% in pre-market trading on Tuesday, after the company raised its full-year 2026 earnings forecast, with CEO Mike Sabel highlighting plans to supply off-grid power for AI data centers.

Venture Global reported record third-quarter (Q3) sales and earnings on Tuesday. Revenue surged 43% to $4.76 billion, beating Wall Street’s forecast of $4.67 billion, according to Fiscal.ai. Adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $0.56 also exceeded consensus estimates of $0.52.

The LNG exporter raised its full-year 2026 adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) forecast significantly to $10 billion to $10.3 billion from $8.7 billion to $9.1 billion. It also expects to export 152 to 154 LNG cargoes from its Calcasieu Pass facility and 357 to 364 cargoes from Plaquemines in Louisiana.

VG’s AI Data Center Expansion

Sabel highlighted plans to provide electricity directly to AI data centers without relying on public power grids. “We are also excited about a potential new, additive line of business for the company: expanding our existing and proven capabilities building and operating an island-mode power and infrastructure network to be able to offer an off-grid AI utility to support data centers.”

Last month, Venture Global announced new agreements with GE Vernova (GEV) and Baker Hughes (BKR) to expand its independent, ‘Island-Mode industrial power network’ amid increasing demand from AI data centers.

Venture Global is set to develop up to 16 new power-generation units, each with a capacity of 720 megawatts (MW), which would use natural gas to generate electricity independently of the main power grid, creating an ‘Island-Mode industrial power network.’

Retail Turns ‘Bullish’ On VG

Retail sentiment surrounding VG on Stocktwits turned ‘bullish’ from ‘neutral’ over the past 24 hours, amid a 350% surge in message volumes. VG was also among the top trending tickers on the platform at the time of writing.

The stock has seen sharp buying interest in 2026, with gains of about 79%.

Also read: Microsoft Reportedly Pushes Back Against Trump’s Plan To Ban Chinese Optical Transceivers – Flags Challenges To Data Center Rollout

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