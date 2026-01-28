VanEck also said it has agreed to waive sponsor fees on VAVX for the first $500 million in its Assets Under Management (AUM)or until Feb 28, 2026.

The fund aims to provide investors with exposure to the Avalanche token, a native cryptocurrency for the Avalanche blockchain.

Avalanche has distinguished itself as a high-performance blockchain platform designed to scale, powering a network of interconnected, customizable blockchains.

VanEck on Monday has announced the newest addition to its lineup of digital asset-focused Exchange-traded funds (ETFs) with the launch of the VanEck Avalanche ETF (VAVX), the first and currently the only U.S.-listed Exchange-traded product (ETP) focused on providing investors with exposure to the Avalanche token (AVAX), a native cryptocurrency for the Avalanche blockchain.

“We’re excited to launch VAVX to provide investors with a transparent, exchange-traded vehicle to access a network that we believe will drive the next phase of institutional blockchain adoption,” said Kyle DaCruz, Director, Digital Assets Product with VanEck.

Fund Structure

VanEck also said that after Feb 28, 2026, the standard sponsor fee of 0.20% will be charged. As of Jan. 23, the fund had $2.49 million under its total assets.

With VAVX, investors will now have the opportunity to gain exposure to the native token of this quickly expanding ecosystem, via the ETP wrapper.

Avalanche Network

The launch comes at a time when the digital asset space is gaining prominence among investors and corporations.

Avalanche has distinguished itself as a high-performance blockchain platform designed to scale, powering a network of interconnected, customizable blockchains. Anchored by a unique consensus protocol, the network ensures near-instant transaction finality while enabling the seamless creation of interoperable Layer 1 blockchains across both public and private networks.

This capability has driven major entities, including Citi, FIFA, and Gunzilla Games1, to launch their own dedicated blockchains on the Avalanche network.

“Avalanche’s architecture is uniquely positioned to bridge the gap between traditional finance and the on-chain economy, focusing on verifiable, real-world utility,” said DaCruz.

How Did Stocktwits Users React?

Retail sentiment around VAVX trended in ‘neutral’ territory amid ‘extremely low’ message volume.

