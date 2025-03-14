Vaalco Energy Stock Rises Aftermarket On Q4 Sales Beat, Yet Retail’s Bearish

The oil producer posted quarterly revenue of $121.7 million, while analysts, on average, expected the company to post $107.8 million in revenue.

Vaalco Energy Stock Rises Aftermarket On Q4 Sales Beat, Yet Retail’s Bearish
Author
Stocktwits Inc
Updated: Mar 14, 2025, 3:00 PM IST

Vaalco Energy (EGY) stock gained 2.4% in extended trading on Thursday after the company’s fourth-quarter sales topped Wall Street’s estimates.

The oil producer posted quarterly revenue of $121.7 million, while analysts expected the company to post $107.8 million in revenue, according to FinChat data.

Vaalco posted a net income of $11.7 million, or $0.11 per share, for the three months ended Dec. 31, 2024, compared to $44 million, or $0.41 per share, a year earlier.

Its average sales price fell to $64.48 per barrel of oil equivalent for the reported quarter from $73.89 in the year earlier.

Global crude oil prices had declined during the fourth quarter amid concerns over demand and OPEC’s plans to raise production.

The company’s sales also declined due to the timing of offshore cargoes. It has a diverse portfolio of production, development, and exploration assets in Gabon, Egypt, Côte d’Ivoire, Equatorial Guinea, Nigeria, and Canada.

“As we look forward to 2025, we are excited about the major projects that we have planned which are expected to deliver a step-change in organic growth across our portfolio in the coming years,” said CEO George Maxwell.

The Houston-based company’s fourth-quarter production rose 15% to 20,775 barrels of oil equivalent per day.

Vaalco projected a capital budget of $270 million to $330 million for 2025 and said it expects to return $25 million to shareholders through dividends.

The company invested $3 million to acquire a 70% interest in an oil-producing block in Côte d’Ivoire earlier this year.

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits fell to ‘bearish’ (28/100) territory from ‘neutral’(52/100) a day ago, while retail chatter remained ‘high.

EGY’s Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 02:12 a.m. ET on March. 14, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits EGY’s Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 02:12 a.m. ET on March. 14, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits

Over the past year, Vaalco stock has fallen 13.3%.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Peabody Energy Draws Retail Attention After EPA Plans To Reconsider Emission Rules From Coal Plants

Peabody Energy Draws Retail Attention After EPA Plans To Reconsider Emission Rules From Coal Plants

Adobe, UiPath, ZenaTech And More: 5 Technology Stocks That Attracted Brisk Activity On Stocktwits Over Past 24 Hours

Adobe, UiPath, ZenaTech And More: 5 Technology Stocks That Attracted Brisk Activity On Stocktwits Over Past 24 Hours

Wheaton Precious Metals Stock Edges Up Despite Mixed Q4 Results: Dividend Gets A Hike, Retail Turns Bullish

Wheaton Precious Metals Stock Edges Up Despite Mixed Q4 Results: Dividend Gets A Hike, Retail Turns Bullish

This Small-Cap Quantum Computing Stock Remains On Track To Extend Week's 33% Gain: Retail's In Excited State

This Small-Cap Quantum Computing Stock Remains On Track To Extend Week's 33% Gain: Retail's In Excited State

Origin Materials Stock Gains As Q4 Results Beat Expectations: Retail Sentiment Turns Bullish

Origin Materials Stock Gains As Q4 Results Beat Expectations: Retail Sentiment Turns Bullish

Recent Stories

Hero A2B electric cycle: Beat traffic with this 70km-range e-cycle! Check features and more gcw

Hero A2B electric cycle: Beat traffic with this 70km-range e-cycle! Check features and more

Trendy Backless Blouse Designs for Lehenga 2025 Style Guide Sri

Lehenga Backless Blouse Designs: 8 Stylish & Airy Options

BREAKING: Suicide bombing at mosque in Pak's South Waziristan during Friday prayers, high casualties feared ddr

BREAKING: Suicide bombing at mosque in Pakistan during Friday prayers, high casualties feared

Centre sets security terms for Starlink: Local control hub, call monitoring a must ddr

Centre sets security terms for Starlink: Local control hub, call monitoring a must

Peabody Energy Draws Retail Attention After EPA Plans To Reconsider Emission Rules From Coal Plants

Peabody Energy Draws Retail Attention After EPA Plans To Reconsider Emission Rules From Coal Plants

Recent Videos

Ex-Malaysian PM Ismail Sabri Appears to Give Statement in US$38.3 mn Corruption Probe

Ex-Malaysian PM Ismail Sabri Appears to Give Statement in US$38.3 mn Corruption Probe

Video Icon
Hindus Celebrate Holi in Karachi, PM Shehbaz Sharif Extends Wishes | Asianet Newsable

Hindus Celebrate Holi in Karachi, PM Shehbaz Sharif Extends Wishes | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Emergency Crews Rescue Man Trapped in Rushing California Creek | Asianet Newsable

Emergency Crews Rescue Man Trapped in Rushing California Creek | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Tripura: BSF Personnel at India-Bangladesh Border Celebrates Holi | Asianet Newsable

Tripura: BSF Personnel at India-Bangladesh Border Celebrates Holi | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Andaz Apna Apna 2 CONFIRMED! Aamir & Salman Khan Reunite for the Cult Classic Sequel

Andaz Apna Apna 2 CONFIRMED! Aamir & Salman Khan Reunite for the Cult Classic Sequel

Video Icon