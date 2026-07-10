Energy Fuels CEO and board chairman buy shares as investors monitor rare earth expansion.

CEO Ross Bhappu bought 74,000 shares worth $967,920, while board chairman Bruce Hansen added 4,000 shares.

Bhappu now holds 256,583 shares directly following the transaction.

Energy Fuels secured a conditional $725 million U.S. loan commitment in June.

Energy Fuels Inc. (UUUU) stock gained overnight after regulatory filings revealed fresh insider buying, with the uranium and critical minerals producer's CEO and board chairman adding to their holdings in separate transactions.

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CEO Makes Nearly $1 Million Stock Purchase

Ross R. Bhappu, president and CEO of Energy Fuels, revealed in an SEC filing on Thursday that he purchased 74,000 common shares on July 7 at an average price of $13.08 per share, for $967,920.

The filing showed Bhappu held 256,583 shares directly following the transaction.

Energy Fuels board chairman Bruce D. Hansen also reported buying company stock. Hansen acquired 4,000 common shares on July 8, at an average price of $12.695 per share, increasing his direct holdings to 313,844 shares. Insider purchases are often viewed as a sign of management's confidence in a company's prospects, as executives and directors commit their own capital to the business.

Energy Fuels stock traded over 1% higher overnight, heading into Friday.

Beyond Uranium: Expanding Critical Minerals Business

In addition to its uranium business, Energy Fuels has expanded into other critical minerals and materials. The company now produces rare earth materials used in electric vehicles, robotics and defense equipment, recovers vanadium for steel and battery applications, processes minerals such as titanium and zirconium, and extracts medical isotopes used in certain cancer treatments.

In June, the company received a conditional commitment for a $725 million, 20-year loan from the U.S. Office of Strategic Capital. If finalized, the funding would help expand the company's White Mesa Mill in Utah and build a new U.S. facility to produce rare earth metals and alloys.

What UUUU Retail Traders Are Saying

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around the stock remained in ‘bearish’ territory. The stock recorded a 30% slump in message volume over the past week, with a 0.1% gain in watchers.

A user said that Energy Fuels has spent years gradually expanding beyond uranium into rare earths and added, “Dr. Bhappu understands every aspect of rare earths — the technical side, the financial side, and the global strategic importance. His open‑market purchase shows he believes in the vision and is committed to long‑term investors. Until more investors recognize this transformation, the stock may stay in a trading range. But the truth is simple: the proof is in the pudding — and leadership is showing exactly where they believe this company is headed.”

Another user said, “Yes, this will eventually rally towards the 20s again. But these energy stocks undergo cyclical rallies, and the lulls between rallies are driven by shorts. Right now, shorts remain in control and could plausibly drive the price much lower.”

UUUU stock has declined over 7% year-to-date.

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