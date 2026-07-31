Xbox CEO Asha Sharma outlined a turnaround plan focused on accelerating growth, expanding franchises and lifting margins.

Xbox’s new chief laid out a multi-year roadmap aimed at accelerating player growth, revenue and profitability.

Microsoft’s gaming unit is targeting margins comparable with Sony and Nintendo before aiming even higher over the longer term.

Stocktwits retail sentiment on Microsoft turned ‘extremely bullish’ as message volume surged following the company’s latest earnings.

Microsoft Corp.’s (MSFT) Xbox is targeting a return to growth and higher profitability under CEO Asha Sharma, who has reportedly laid out a multi-year roadmap focused on expanding players, revenue and margins. The plans come after Xbox reported another weak quarter, even as Microsoft posted stronger-than-expected results in its cloud and productivity businesses.

MSFT shares edged 0.7% lower in after-hours trading on Thursday after ending the regular session with a gain of 15.5%.

MSFT’s Xbox Maps Out Growth

Sharma is looking to bring Xbox’s margins back in line with rivals Sony and Nintendo by next year and surpass them in profitability by the mid-2030s, according to a Thursday staff memo viewed by CNBC.

“We will not live on past successes or be trapped by past failures. We will learn from both and put our energy into creating what players will love for decades,” Sharma wrote, according to CNBC.

Xbox reported a 10% decline in quarterly revenue on Wednesday, marking its weakest performance since 2022. In contrast, Microsoft beat consensus expectations in cloud infrastructure and productivity software.

Growth Plan Focuses On Franchises, Casual Gaming

Sharma said every function and studio would be responsible for returning the gaming business to growth in players and revenue during the fiscal year ending June 2027. She also said Xbox would build long-term plans for its biggest franchises across film, television, consumer products, sponsorships and live experiences, while pursuing new global partnerships, including in China.

Sharma added that Xbox aims to gain share in casual gaming through Activision Blizzard's King, the maker of Candy Crush Saga.

The CEO also said Microsoft would “invest in Minecraft more than ever before,” while strengthening the tools that help users create, share, build audiences and earn. She added that revenue growth must accelerate in fiscal 2028 and 2029.

Industry-Leading Margins By FY30

“By FY30, our ambition is to be halfway to our long-term daily-player goal with sustained double-digit growth in players and engagement and industry-leading margins,” Sharma wrote.

Last month, Sharma and Xbox Chief Content Officer Matt Booty said the gaming unit was targeting a 3% internal margin. By comparison, Sony reported a 9.9% operating margin for its game and network services business in its latest fiscal year, while Nintendo's margin was close to 16%, reported CNBC.

MSFT Stock: What Stocktwits Retail Sentiment Says

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment for MSFT improved to ‘extremely bullish’ from ‘bullish’ over the past 24 hours, while message volume remained ‘high’ at the time of writing.

Over the past seven days, message volume around the stock has surged 477%, while the ticker’s watcher base has increased 0.3% over the same period.

MSFT shares are down nearly 7% year to date.

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