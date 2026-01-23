Big-name partners, a fast-tracked mine plan, and the Greenland geopolitics trade send retail-trader for USAR hype into overdrive.

USA Rare Earth said that to move the Round Top project forward more quickly while maintaining required technical standards, USAR is following an “Accelerated Mine Plan.”

The company said it was also planning to operate its demonstration plant in Wheat Ridge, Colorado, for at least 2,000 continuous hours.

In the last session, the stock closed up more than 17% and is currently on track for its best week in four months if gains hold through Friday’s trading.

USA Rare Earth is seeing surging retail and investor interest as the company’s stock is set for its fifth straight session of weekly gains, building on the announcement of selecting partners to advance a rare earth project.

Shares of USA Rare Earth have already gained over 28% this week through Thursday and have jumped over 90% just in January on the back of U.S. President Donald Trump’s stronger push for Greenland, which is known to be a rare earth mineral region.

USAR’s Project Advancement

On Thursday, USA Rare Earth said that Fluor Corp., along with WSP Global have been selected as its engineering, procurement, and construction management partners to advance the Definitive Feasibility Study (DFS) for the Round Top Rare Earth Project in Sierra Blanca, Texas.

USA Rare Earth said that to move the Round Top project forward more quickly while maintaining required technical standards, USAR is following an “Accelerated Mine Plan” and, as part of this plan, intends to complete the first phase of DFS using results from its solvent extraction pilot work.

The company said it was also planning to operate its demonstration plant in Wheat Ridge, Colorado, for at least 2,000 continuous hours, with operations currently expected to conclude in October 2026. Data generated during this run will be used to complete the second phase of the DFS, USA Rare Earth said.

The Greenland Push

Last week, Trump, in a Truth Social post, said that he would impose tariffs on Denmark, Norway, Sweden, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and Finland if they do not agree to a deal regarding Greenland.

On Wednesday, after a negotiation with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, during which they “formed the framework of a future deal with respect to Greenlan,” Trump said he would not proceed with the tariffs he had intended to impose late last week.

Greenland, which lies between North America and Europe, is ruled by Denmark and is known for its vast natural resources, including rare-earth minerals, oil, and gas. An acquisition of Greenland by the United States would give the country access to these resources and exert pressure on China, which dominates the rare earth sector.

What Is Retail Thinking?

Retail sentiment on USA Rare Earth was in the ‘extremely bullish’ territory, compared to ‘bullish’ from a week ago, with message volumes at ‘extremely high’ levels, according to data from Stocktwits.

Shares of USA Rare Earth gained nearly 92% in the last 12 months.

