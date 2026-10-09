The economist previously held senior roles at the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development and the National Endowment for Democracy.

Shelton’s work has focused on analyzing monetary and financial conditions within individual countries and their implications for currency exchange rates.

The economist holds a doctorate in business administration from the University of Utah.

Shelton was previously nominated to the Federal Reserve Board but was not confirmed, according to CNBC.

The U.S. Treasury Department announced Friday that economist Judy Shelton will join the Treasury Department as a Counselor in the Office of the Secretary, advising Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent on currency policy, with a particular focus on evaluating financial conditions in China.

Shelton specializes in international financial and currency issues, including how countries' internal monetary and financial conditions affect exchange rates, according to the Treasury's official announcement.

Shelton's Role At Treasury

The appointment brings Shelton's experience in international monetary relations into the Treasury Department's senior advisory team.

While the announcement specifically identified currency policy and China's financial conditions as her areas of focus, it did not outline any changes to U.S. exchange-rate policy or announce specific initiatives involving China.

According to Treasury, Shelton has testified numerous times before Congress on international financial relations and consulted with national security officials on global economic developments.

Her work has focused on analyzing monetary and financial conditions within individual countries and their implications for currency exchange rates.

Shelton’s Experience And Fed Nomination

Shelton previously served as U.S. Director of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development and as Chairman of the National Endowment for Democracy.

Before joining Treasury, she was a Senior Fellow at the Independent Institute and a Senior Research Fellow at Stanford University's Hoover Institution, where she authored The Coming Soviet Crash and Money Meltdown.

The economist began her career as a National Fellow at the Hoover Institution, studying how Western capital affected the Soviet economy. Shelton holds a doctorate in business administration from the University of Utah.

CNBC reported that Shelton had previously been nominated to the Federal Reserve Board during President Donald Trump's first term but failed to secure Senate confirmation.

Bessent also recently appointed former Jefferies chief market strategist David Zervos as a Treasury counselor, the same position Shelton will hold. Neither appointment requires Senate confirmation.

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