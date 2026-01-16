According to a statement from the U.S. Department of Commerce, the tariff rate on Taiwanese goods will be 15% and Taiwan will invest at least $250 billion in America’s semiconductor industry.

The United States and Taiwan have reached a trade agreement that will reduce tariffs on goods imported from the island and boost investment in the U.S. semiconductor industry.

According to a statement from the U.S. Department of Commerce, the tariff rate on Taiwanese goods will now be 15%, down from 20% before.

Taiwanese semiconductor companies will also make direct investments of at least $250 billion to build and expand the semiconductor industry in the U.S., as per the statement.

Taiwan will also provide credit guarantees totalling at least $250 billion for additional investment by Taiwanese companies in the U.S.

As per the department, the “historic trade deal will drive a massive reshoring of America’s semiconductor sector” and “strengthen U.S. economic resilience, create high-paying jobs, and bolster national security.”

