US Stock Futures Take A Pause After Exhilarating Rally Following Trump’s Tariff Pause: Expert Points To Long-Term Gains Ahead

At the time of writing, the Dow Jones futures were down 1.10%, the S&P 500 futures dipped 1.50%, and the Nasdaq 100 futures fell 1.80%.

Stocktwits Inc
Stocktwits Inc
Updated: Apr 11, 2025, 3:01 PM IST

U.S. stock futures took a breather on Thursday morning, pointing to the possibility of some profit booking after witnessing a massive rally following President Donald Trump’s tariff pause for 90 days.

The Dow Jones futures were down 1.10% at the time of writing, the S&P 500 futures declined 1.50%, and the Nasdaq 100 futures dipped 1.80%. Futures of the Russell 2000 index declined by nearly 2.42%.

Asian markets mirrored Wall Street’s enthusiasm on Thursday, with the TWSE Capitalization Weighted Stock Index and Nikkei 225 indices gaining over 8% each. South Korea’s KOSPI gained 6.2%, followed by Hang Seng, with gains of 2%, while China’s Shanghai Composite gained 1.1%.

U.S. equities witnessed a highly volatile day of trading on Wednesday, with the major indices see-sawing before skyrocketing at the end due to Trump announcing a pause in tariffs.

The Dow Jones closed 7.9% higher, with gains of 2,963 points. The S&P 500 closed 9.5% higher, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 gained more than 12%.

Meanwhile, the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY) was down 2.6% on Thursday morning, while Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ) fell 2.1%.

Bitcoin (BTC) skyrocketed, too, gaining more than 7.5% in the past 24 hours.

Long-Term Gains On The Horizon

Carson Group’s chief market strategist, Ryan Detrick, posted an analysis of past data and noted that on 23 occasions, the S&P 500 has posted single-day returns of at least 5%.

The index posted weak returns on the next day and the week following those gains.

The S&P 500 index has been up 26.9% on average over the next year and higher on 91% of the occasions.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<

