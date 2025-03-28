user
user icon

US Steel Stock Surges After-Hours As Nippon Reportedly Mulls Boosting Investment Offer: Retail Stays Ultra-Bullish

Nippon will use the funds to rebuild US Steel’s aging manufacturing facilities.

US Steel Stock Surges After-Hours As Nippon Reportedly Mulls Boosting Investment Offer: Retail Stays Ultra-Bullish
Stocktwits Inc
Stocktwits Inc
Updated: Mar 28, 2025, 10:00 AM IST

Shares of United States Steel Corp. (X) surged by more than 7.5% in Thursday’s after-market hours as Japan’s Nippon Steel Corp. (NPSCY) reportedly considers boosting its investment to rebuild its American rival’s facilities. 

Nippon Steel and U.S. Steel are in talks with the Trump administration as they seek the government’s approval for the $14.1 billion takeover bid, according to a Semafor report, citing people familiar with the matter.

Nippon has tried to sweeten its takeover bid by significantly increasing its investment pledge to $7 billion from $2.7 billion. This investment will be made in rebuilding U.S. Steel’s aging manufacturing facilities.

This comes at a time when Nippon’s acquisition bid for U.S. Steel is stuck in limbo after the Biden administration blocked it on national security grounds.

On his part, President Donald Trump has publicly voiced his opposition to Nippon’s acquisition offer. In a post on his social media platform Truth Social, Trump said, “I am totally against the once great and powerful U.S. Steel being bought by a foreign company, in this case Nippon Steel of Japan.”

However, another report in February stated that Trump might be amiable to the deal, but it was not definite at the time.

While the Nippon Steel deal is in limbo, Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (CLF) and Nucor Corp. (NUE) were reportedly interested in a joint bid to acquire U.S. Steel.

Amid this, U.S. Steel’s first-quarter guidance came in below Wall Street expectations. The company expects a loss per share between $0.49 and $0.53, while the consensus estimate was for a loss of $0.33 per share.

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits around U.S. Steel remained in the ‘extremely bullish’ (91/100) territory, showing exuberance among investors.

One user quipped it’s “time to ride.”

Another recommends investors use the “buy on dips” strategy to accumulate U.S. Steel shares.

Data from Koyfin shows the average price target for U.S. Steel is $41.44, which is lower than the stock’s closing price on Thursday.

Of the 10 brokerage calls, six either have a ‘Buy’ or a ‘Strong Buy’ recommendation, while four have a ‘Hold’ rating.

US Steel’s stock has gained over 26% year-to-date.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Ford, GM Stocks Edge Higher After-Hours As Investors Digest Trump's Auto Tariffs: Retail Chatter Spikes Amid Mixed Analyst Views

Ford, GM Stocks Edge Higher After-Hours As Investors Digest Trump's Auto Tariffs: Retail Chatter Spikes Amid Mixed Analyst Views

CoreWeave IPO: Nvidia-Backed Data Center Company Prices IPO Below Earlier Range But Retail Calls It Fair

CoreWeave IPO: Nvidia-Backed Data Center Company Prices IPO Below Earlier Range But Retail Calls It Fair

AppLovin Analyst Stands Ground As Fresh Short Report Sparks Stock Plunge: Retail Smells Something Fishy

AppLovin Analyst Stands Ground As Fresh Short Report Sparks Stock Plunge: Retail Smells Something Fishy

Liberty Energy Stock Rises After Morgan Stanley Upgrades On ‘Underappreciated’ Valuation, Retail’s Still Bearish

Liberty Energy Stock Rises After Morgan Stanley Upgrades On ‘Underappreciated’ Valuation, Retail’s Still Bearish

Alphabet Retail Traders Bearish After Analyst Cuts Price Target On Slowing Ad Spending

Alphabet Retail Traders Bearish After Analyst Cuts Price Target On Slowing Ad Spending

Recent Stories

IPL 2025: Purple Cap holder Shardul Thakur reveals turning point that rekindled IPL mindset after going unsold snt

IPL 2025: Purple Cap holder Shardul Thakur reveals turning point that rekindled IPL mindset after going unsold

Ford, GM Stocks Edge Higher After-Hours As Investors Digest Trump's Auto Tariffs: Retail Chatter Spikes Amid Mixed Analyst Views

Ford, GM Stocks Edge Higher After-Hours As Investors Digest Trump's Auto Tariffs: Retail Chatter Spikes Amid Mixed Analyst Views

CoreWeave IPO: Nvidia-Backed Data Center Company Prices IPO Below Earlier Range But Retail Calls It Fair

CoreWeave IPO: Nvidia-Backed Data Center Company Prices IPO Below Earlier Range But Retail Calls It Fair

IPL 2025: Nicholas Pooran eyes KL Rahul's record after crossing 1000 IPL runs for LSG during win over SRH snt

IPL 2025: Nicholas Pooran eyes KL Rahul's record after crossing 1000 IPL runs for LSG during win over SRH

Indian stock markets open flat, experts predict cautious end-of-month trading AJR

Indian stock markets open flat, experts predict cautious end-of-month trading

Recent Videos

Kunal Kamra's Top 10 Controversies: From 'Heckling' Arnab Goswami to 'Gaddar' Jibe at Eknath Shinde

Kunal Kamra's Top 10 Controversies: From 'Heckling' Arnab Goswami to 'Gaddar' Jibe at Eknath Shinde

Video Icon
Jaya Bachchan Urges Centre for Commemorative Stamps on Deewar & Sholay 50th Anniversary

Jaya Bachchan Urges Centre for Commemorative Stamps on Deewar & Sholay 50th Anniversary

Video Icon
Aamir Khan’s Rare Audition Footage for Laapataa Ladies’ Sub-Inspector Role Released – Watch NOW

Aamir Khan’s Rare Audition Footage for Laapataa Ladies’ Sub-Inspector Role Released – Watch NOW

Video Icon
Jaya Bachchan Urges Centre for Commemorative Stamps on Deewar & Sholay 50th Anniversary

Jaya Bachchan Urges Centre for Commemorative Stamps on Deewar & Sholay 50th Anniversary

Video Icon
Ram Charan Birthday Special: Top 10 Telugu & Hindi Hit Songs for Fans & Music Lovers!

Ram Charan Birthday Special: Top 10 Telugu & Hindi Hit Songs for Fans & Music Lovers!

Video Icon