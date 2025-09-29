The U.S. auto safety regulator’s Office of Defects Investigation (ODI) had opened the probe in January 2024 to assess allegations of loss of motive power resulting from low-pressure fuel pump failures.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) announced on Monday that it has closed its investigation into approximately 24,000 model year 2017-2018 Alfa Romeo Giulia vehicles.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The U.S. auto safety regulator’s Office of Defects Investigation (ODI) had opened the probe in January 2024 to assess allegations of loss of motive power resulting from low-pressure fuel pump failures in certain Alfa Romeo Giulia vehicles. However, Stellantis issued a recall earlier this month for the vehicles under the agency’s probe. A remedy is under development, the company had said.

The NHTSA stated that it is closing its probe in light of the recall issued by Stellantis.

Get updates to this developing story <directly on Stocktwits.<