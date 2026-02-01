The Bureau of Labor Statistics will not be releasing the latest January jobs report on Friday due to the partial government shutdown, according to a report from Barron’s.

Even if funding is successfully restored, the partial shutdown will impact several key reports scheduled to release this week, including the latest jobs report, as per the Barron’s report.

The U.S. government went into a partial shutdown on Jan. 31, 2026 after a funding deadline for a 2026 Budget lapsed without Congress approval.

December’s Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey release, and the Metropolitan Area Employment and Unemployment release will also be rescheduled.

Other Delays



Other Delays

Apart from the jobs report, BLS told Barron’s that December’s Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey release, and the Metropolitan Area Employment and Unemployment release, initially scheduled to be reported later this week, will also be rescheduled.

According to a separate report from Bloomberg, the agency said it will suspend data collection, processing, and dissemination for the duration of the shutdown.

The agency spokesperson reportedly said that fresh dates for the releases will be announced after funding is restored.

Partial Government Shutdown

The partial shutdown over the weekend came after negotiations broke down over Democrats objecting to the killing of two protesters in Minneapolis by federal immigration agents. The Labor Department, which houses the BLS, was funded only through Jan. 30.

While the Senate has voted to extend funding, the measure must still pass the House, which is scheduled to return on Monday.

To avoid a prolonged shutdown, the Senate separated DHS funding from other agencies and approved a two-week stopgap after reaching a deal with the White House to negotiate Democratic demands. President Donald Trump’s administration agreed to temporarily fund DHS at current levels.

The BLS, still recovering from last year’s record shutdown, also produces CPI and other key economic data that may be affected.

Meanwhile, U.S. equities rose in Monday’s mid-day trade. At the time of writing, the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY), which tracks the S&P 500 index, was up by 0.66%, the Invesco QQQ Trust ETF (QQQ) rose 1%, and the SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (DIA) climbed 0.97%. Tech-heavy Nasdaq-100 (NDX) gained 1.03% at the time of writing.

Retail sentiment around the S&P 500 ETF on Stocktwits was in the ‘bearish’ territory.

The iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT) was down by 0.12% at the time of writing, while the iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEF) fell 0.14%.

