According to NBC, the House approved a funding package in a 217-214 vote on Tuesday, effectively ending the brief government shutdown.

According to a report from NBC, President Donald Trump said that he would sign the bill “immediately.”

Once signed, it will grant full-year funding for the federal government at the end of September. However, the Department of Homeland Security has received an extension for funding only through Feb. 13.

