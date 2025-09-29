The U.S. government holds its gold directly, while the Federal Reserve maintains gold certificates representing the Treasury’s holdings and credits dollars accordingly.

U.S. gold reserves reportedly hit nearly $1 trillion in value after gold prices hit a record high in early morning trade on Monday.

Gold prices hit an intra-day high of $3,831.34 an ounce in early morning trade, according to TradingView data. According to a Bloomberg report, this puts the government’s reserves – the value of which is based on the $42.22 per ounce price set by Congress in 1973 – at just over $11 billion. Adjusting the reserves’ value to today’s market prices would amount to nearly $990 billion.

Unlike many countries, the U.S. government holds its gold directly, while the Federal Reserve maintains gold certificates representing the Treasury’s holdings and credits dollars accordingly.

