Trump said India commits to buying more American products in addition to over $500 billion to buy U.S. energy, technology, agriculture and other products.

U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday announced that the U.S. and India have agreed to a trade deal under which the U.S. will charge a reduced reciprocal tariff, lowering it from previous levels of 25% to 18%.

“They (India) will likewise move forward to reduce their Tariffs and Non Tariff Barriers against the United States, to ZERO,” Trump said in a post on Truth Social.

Trump further added that India has also committed to “BUY AMERICAN,” at a much higher level, in addition to over $500 billion of U.S. Energy, Technology, Agricultural, Coal, and many other products.

