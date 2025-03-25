user
user

Urgent.ly Faces Nasdaq Non-Compliance Warning: Retail Watches Closely

The company recently avoided a potential delisting due to non-compliance with the listing standards related to the minimum bid price requirement.

Urgent.ly Faces Nasdaq Non-Compliance Warning: Retail Watches Closely
Author
Stocktwits Inc
Updated: Mar 25, 2025, 4:00 PM IST

Urgent.ly stock tumbled over 16% on Monday, underperforming the broader market, as it gave back some of the gains following its 1-for-12 reverse stock split that took effect on March 18.

Just after the company skirted a potential delisting because it was non-compliant with the listing standards related to the minimum bid price requirement, it is left to contend with another headline risk.

Vienna, Virginia-based Urgent.ly, a mobility assistance software platform provider for roadside assistance, announced late Monday that the Nasdaq had notified it that its net income from continuing operations had fallen below the minimum requirement for continued listing.

The notice also said Urgent.ly did not meet the alternatives of market value of listed securities or stockholders’ equity.

The company has 45 calendar days, or until May 5, to provide Nasdaq with a compliance plan.

If the Nasdaq accepts the plan, it has an extension of up to 180 calendar days from the date of the issue of the notice to regain compliance.

Urgent.ly, it intends to submit the Compliance Plan to Nasdaq within the required period.

Message volume about Urgent.ly increased following the announcement, but the retail buzz on Stocktwits has fallen by 71% over the past week.

One user wondered why they could not sell the stock on their trading app.

According to Koyfin data, the company’s shares have a short interest of over 20%.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Kraft Heinz, General Mills, Mondelez Get Mixed Ratings From Morgan Stanley — Is Retail Still Hungry For Packaged Food Stocks?

Kraft Heinz, General Mills, Mondelez Get Mixed Ratings From Morgan Stanley — Is Retail Still Hungry For Packaged Food Stocks?

James Hardie To Acquire AZEK In $8.8B Deal, Stock Nosedives: Analysts Divided While Retail Sentiment Hits A Nadir

James Hardie To Acquire AZEK In $8.8B Deal, Stock Nosedives: Analysts Divided While Retail Sentiment Hits A Nadir

Canadian Solar Stock Edges Up Pre-Market Ahead Of Q4 Earnings: Retail Remains Bullish

Canadian Solar Stock Edges Up Pre-Market Ahead Of Q4 Earnings: Retail Remains Bullish

Super Micro Draws Heavy Retail Buzz After Monday Dip — Can Apple AI Server Deal Rumors Spark A Rebound?

Super Micro Draws Heavy Retail Buzz After Monday Dip — Can Apple AI Server Deal Rumors Spark A Rebound?

Meta Retail Investors Turn Markedly Upbeat As Stock Reclaims $600 Level

Meta Retail Investors Turn Markedly Upbeat As Stock Reclaims $600 Level

Recent Stories

Indian auto ancillaries eye new markets amid US tariff challenges: Report AJR

Indian auto ancillaries eye new markets amid US tariff challenges: Report

Seoul Dashcam video captures moment motorcyclist falls in sinkhole, found dead after 17-hour search (WATCH) snt

Seoul: Dashcam video captures moment motorcyclist falls in sinkhole, found dead after 17-hour search (WATCH)

Saudi Arabia Gold Rate on March 25 2025: Rate of 22k, 24k, 18k gold RISES anr

Saudi Arabia Gold Rate on March 25: Rate of 22k, 24k, 18k gold RISES

Hum Honge Kangaal Kunal Kamra drops new parody song showing vandalism amid row over Shinde satire (WATCH) snt

'Hum Honge Kangaal': Kunal Kamra drops new parody song showing vandalism amid row over Shinde satire (WATCH)

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta presents Budget 2025-26, allocates Rs 5,100 crores for Mahila Samridhi Yojana ddr

Delhi Budget 2025 Highlights: Rekha Gupta's ₹1 lakh crore 'historic' plan, boost for women, infra & healthcare

Recent Videos

Asianet News Rewind | When Mahrang Baloch was Barred from Traveling to US by Pakistani Authorities

Asianet News Rewind | When Mahrang Baloch was Barred from Traveling to US by Pakistani Authorities

Video Icon
Varanasi | Cool Comfort for Devotees at Kashi Vishwanath Temple | Asianet Newsable

Varanasi | Cool Comfort for Devotees at Kashi Vishwanath Temple | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
All India Imam Association Chief Makes Controversial Remark Against Shivaji Maharaj

All India Imam Association Chief Makes Controversial Remark Against Shivaji Maharaj

Video Icon
Athiya Shetty & KL Rahul Blessed With Baby Girl – Kriti Sanon, Kiara Advani and Others' Best Wishes

Athiya Shetty & KL Rahul Blessed With Baby Girl – Kriti Sanon, Kiara Advani and Others' Best Wishes

Video Icon
'While AAP Built Sheesh Mahal, We Will Build Houses for Poor': Rekha Gupta | Asianet Newsable

'While AAP Built Sheesh Mahal, We Will Build Houses for Poor': Rekha Gupta | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon