The satellite’s current trajectory will place it below the International Space Station and poses no risk to the orbiting space lab or its crew, the company added.

SpaceX said on Thursday that one of its Starlink satellites experienced an anomaly in space and is now tumbling down to Earth.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The company said in a post on X that the satellite 35956 is now largely intact and tumbling. The satellite will reenter the Earth’s atmosphere and fully demise within weeks, the company said.

The satellite’s current trajectory will place it below the International Space Station and poses no risk to the orbiting space lab or its crew, the company added. SpaceX engineers are now working to identify the root cause of the incident.

Screenshot of the X post

Get updates to this developing story directly on Stocktwits.<