Upstart (UPST) stock jumped nearly 7% in after-market hours on Tuesday after the company announced that its co-founder and Chief Technology Officer Paul Gu will take over as the company’s Chief Executive Officer.

The company announced that Gu will take over the helm of the company on May 1, 2026.

Meanwhile, Upstart also reported its fourth-quarter results on Tuesday. The company reported total revenue of $296 million in its fourth quarter, a 35% jump from the year-ago quarter and beating average analysts’ estimates of $288.6 million, as per data from Fiscal.ai.