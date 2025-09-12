On Thursday, Bank of America downgraded the stock to ‘Underperform’ from ‘Neutral’ and revised its price target to $83 from $91 on de minimis impact.

United Parcel Service (UPS) stock saw a nearly 200% increase in retail message count on Stocktwits over the last 24 hours, following Bank of America's revision of its rating on the stock.

On Thursday, Bank of America downgraded the stock to ‘Underperform’ from ‘Neutral’ and revised its price target to $83 from $91, noting that it accounts for increased pressure on volume and costs following the end of U.S. de minimis exemptions.

Stocktwits users noted that the company’s earnings would provide crucial insights into how hard the Trump administration’s tariffs have impacted it.

The company is expected to report its third-quarter results before the opening bell on October 28.

