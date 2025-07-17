The airline reported revenue of $15.24 billion for the quarter ended June 30, trailing the $15.34 billion consensus estimate.

United Airlines (UAL) stock fell 2% in premarket trade on Thursday after the company missed second-quarter revenue expectations and issued a new 2025 forecast, which was slightly below analysts’ expectations.

The airline reported revenue of $15.24 billion for the quarter ended June 30, while analysts expected $15.34 billion, according to Fiscal.ai data.

However, its second-quarter adjusted earnings of $3.87 per share topped Wall Street’s expectations of $3.81 per share.

After a bright start to the year, U.S. airlines began to see a decline in demand as inflation-wary consumers curbed spending following Donald Trump’s tariffs, which threatened to upend the global economy. The uncertainty prompted several airlines to withdraw their annual forecasts, with United issuing two separate projections in April as executives were uncertain about the demand trajectory.

On Wednesday, after the bell, United issued a new annual earnings forecast between $9 and $11 per share, which was marginally below analysts’ expectations. It had previously said that it expects earnings between $11 and $13.50 per share in a ‘stable environment.’

Still, United CEO Scott Kirby was confident about demand as the carrier saw a positive swing in July. “The world is less uncertain today than it was during the first six months of 2025, and that gives us confidence about a strong finish to the year," he said in a statement.

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits about United Airlines was in the ‘extremely bullish’ territory at the time of writing, while retail chatter was ‘high.’

The company stated that it has experienced a sequential 6% rise in demand, starting in early July, and a double-digit percentage point increase in business travel demand compared to the second quarter.

Last week, Delta Air Lines also noted that demand for premium seats has shown more promise than economy section seats.

United said operational problems at the Newark Liberty International Airport in New Jersey, a significant hub for the carrier, impacted its second-quarter pretax margin by 1.2 percentage points.

The airline flagged an additional 0.9 percentage-point impact from it in the third quarter.

The airport has been facing several problems, including an air traffic controller shortage and runway issues.

United stock has fallen 9% this year.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<