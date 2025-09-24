The company stated that high-dose AMT-130 demonstrated 75% disease slowing at 36 months, as measured by the composite Unified Huntington's Disease Rating Scale.

uniQure N.V. (QURE) on Wednesday said that a high dose of its experimental drug AMT-130 demonstrated a statistically significant slowing of disease progression in Huntington’s disease in an early-to-mid stage trial.

Huntington’s disease is a rare, inherited neurodegenerative disorder that leads to motor symptoms including chorea, behavioral abnormalities, and cognitive decline. The company stated that high-dose AMT-130 demonstrated 75% disease slowing at 36 months, as measured by the composite Unified Huntington's Disease Rating Scale (cUHDRS), a comprehensive assessment tool used in clinical trials for Huntington's disease.

Shares of the company rose 3% in the pre-market session at the time of writing.

