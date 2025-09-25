UniQure said the high-dose of its AMT-130 therapy slowed Huntington’s disease progression by up to 75% over three years and plans to seek FDA approval in early 2026.

U.S.-listed shares of UniQure surged to a five-year high and posted their best session ever after analysts raised price targets following three-year data from its Huntington’s gene therapy AMT-130.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The stock closed Wednesday up 247.7% at $47.50, and added another 5.8% gain in after-hours trading.

On Wednesday, UniQure announced that patients receiving a high dose of its gene therapy, AMT-130, experienced a 75% reduction in Huntington’s disease progression over three years, based on a key clinical scale (cUHDRS), and a 60% reduction in daily function (TFC). The company added that the treatment was generally well-tolerated, with no new serious side effects linked to the drug.

Stifel raised its price target on QURE to $65 from $30 and maintained a ‘Buy’ rating, citing a larger market opportunity, higher approval probability, and alignment with the FDA.

H.C. Wainwright reiterated a ‘Buy’ with a $70 target, highlighting statistically significant and dose-dependent slowing of disease progression, substantial slowing of neurological decline, and supporting a BLA (Biologics License Applications) filing in the first quarter (Q1) of 2026 with potential accelerated approval.

Leerink noted that the pivotal Phase 1/2 study met its primary endpoint and several secondary endpoints, stating that the data support approval with minimal regulatory flexibility needed. It also raised its target to $68 from $48 with an ‘Outperform,’ calling the results a “game-changer” and “definitive win.”

Citi called the data “very compelling” and a “high bar” for Huntington’s. RBC Capital raised UniQure’s target to $55 from $24 with an ‘Outperform,’ saying the company “likely has a drug for a devastating disease that comes with 12x higher risk of committing suicide.”

Separately, UniQure commenced a $200 million underwritten public offering of ordinary shares and pre-funded warrants. Leerink Partners, Stifel, Van Lanschot Kempen, and Guggenheim Securities are acting as bookrunning managers.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment for UniQure was ‘extremely bullish’ amid ‘extremely high’ message volume, placing it among the platform’s top 10 trending equities.

One user noted that, despite being a long-time bull, they did not expect the stock to climb after the offering and suggested that the deal may have been smaller than anticipated.

Another described UniQure as a “diamond in the rough of biotech,” adding that they believed the shares could rise fivefold over the long term regardless of short-term price swings.

UniQure’s U.S.-listed stock has risen 169% so far in 2025.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<