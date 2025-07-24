A Union Pacific-Norfolk Southern merger would be the largest such deal in the railroad sector, according to a Reuters report.

Union Pacific Corp. (UNP) announced on Thursday that it has kick-started merger talks with rival Norfolk Southern Corp. (NSC). The deal, if it goes through, would create a transcontinental railroad giant.

Union Pacific’s shares fell over 2% in Thursday’s opening trade, while Norfolk Southern’s stock gained more than 3% at the time of writing.

UNP stock is down 0.32% year-to-date, while the NSC stock is up more than 22% for the year.

