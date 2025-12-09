UNH shares slipped below their 50-day moving average on October 31 and have remained below the mark so far.

From a longer-term standpoint, UNH has been trading below its 200-day moving average (200-DMA) since April 17, 2025.

The stock has slid over 35% so far this year.

The management remains bullish and has raised the company’s FY2025 profit outlook.

UnitedHealth Group Inc. (UNH) shares have been trading beneath key technical levels for an extended period. The stock slipped below its 50-day moving average (50-DMA) on October 31 and has remained below the mark ever since.

From a longer-term standpoint, UNH has been trading below its 200-day moving average (200-DMA) since April 17, 2025, signaling continued weakness and sustained downward pressure in the trend.

UNH 50-day and 200-day moving average as of Dec. 8, 2025 | Source: TradingView

On Monday, shares of the company fell another 1.4%.

Last month, UnitedHealth launched a three-year overhaul aimed at restoring profitability and what the new CFO, Wayne DeVite, called the company’s “swagger” by 2027. DeVite said the company is shedding unprofitable Medicare Advantage and ACA plans, tightening integration across Optum, and refocusing on U.S. operations.

The firm priced 2026 plans with a higher 10% medical-cost trend to reflect ongoing inflation pressures. Additionally, UnitedHealth plans to sell non-core international assets, reduce debt, and resume share buybacks in late 2026.

Earlier this month, UnitedHealth reportedly agreed to sell its last remaining South American asset, Banmedica, to Brazilian private equity firm Patria Investments for about $1 billion.

Raised Profit Outlook

In October, UnitedHealth Group raised its annual profit outlook for 2025, signaling a strong momentum in 2026 and a stronger momentum in 2027. The company said it will issue formal 2026 guidance in January, but emphasized that operational discipline and more cautious pricing are already improving performance.

However, the firm continues to face elevated medical costs, particularly across Medicaid plans.

How Did Stocktwits Users React?

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits has remained in the ‘bearish’ territory for the past 24 hours. However, one Stocktwits user expects the stock to rise to $400. It is currently at $325.7.

Overall, the stock has been under selling pressure, declining by more than a third so far this year.

