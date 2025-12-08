The clarification from the top executive and architect of the company’s in-house chip efforts come on the heels of a media report last week that Srouji informed CEO Tim Cook that he is considering leaving the company in the near future.

Apple Inc.’s Johny Srouji reportedly told his peers at the company that he does not intend on “leaving anytime soon.”

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Srouji, who oversees the iPhone maker’s chip division, reportedly sent a memo to his division.

“I am proud of the amazing Technologies we all build across Displays, Cameras, Sensors, Silicon, Batteries, and a very wide set of technologies, across all of Apple Products. Together we enable the best products in the world. I love my team, and I love my job at Apple, and I don’t plan on leaving anytime soon,” he wrote in the memo, as reported by Bloomberg. The memo added that he was offering the clarification in light of “rumors and speculations” regarding his future at the company, the report added.

The clarification from the top executive and architect of the company’s in-house chip efforts come on the heels of a media report last week that Srouji informed CEO Tim Cook that he is considering leaving the company in the near future.

Get updates to this developing story directly on Stocktwits.<