However, Wall Street has a 12-month average price target of $20.20 on the shares, indicating a downside potential of 11%, according to data from Koyfin.

Needham this week reiterated a ‘Buy’ rating on UMAC at a $20 price target after the company’s fourth-quarter (Q4) results, according to Investing.com.

On March 9, the company reported Q4 results, posting 144% growth in quarterly revenues to about $4.9 million, soaring past Street expectations of $3.59 billion, as per data from Fiscal.ai.

Drone manufacturer Unusual Machines Inc. (UMAC) has seen its stock surge more than 93% in the past month, with the shares now approaching a record high.

UMAC shares were trading around $22.94 at the time of writing, after having climbed more than 14% on Thursday.

Street Rationale

All five analysts covering UMAC shares have a rating of ‘Buy’ or higher, with the highest price target of $25, which indicates that the shares may still have some upside potential.

Meanwhile, Needham this week, reiterated a ‘Buy’ rating on UMAC at a $20 price target after the company’s fourth-quarter (Q4) results, according to Investing.com. The analyst noted the drone manufacturer’s strong results as a catalyst for its surge of more than 180% over the past year.

Needham also noted that six Tranche 1 awardees of the Drone Dominance program are customers of Unusual Machines, adding that it remains confident of the company’s positioning as a beneficiary of the U.S. drone supercycle. Earlier this year, the analyst also named Unusual Machines as its 2026 Top Pick.

Earnings Snapshot

On March 9, the company reported Q4 results, posting 144% growth in quarterly revenues to about $4.9 million, soaring past Street expectations of $3.59 billion, as per data from Fiscal.ai. The company attributed the growth to its operational scaling and increasing demand from enterprise customers.

In 2025, Unusual Machines noted that it had grown to be a leading domestic supplier of NDAA-compliant drone components. The company also said that as of Dec. 31, 2025, it had approximately $103 million in cash and $39 million in short-term investments, and no debt.

Retail Stance

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around UMAC shares was in the ‘extremely bullish’ territory over the past 24 hours amid ‘extremely high’ message volumes.

One bullish user said that the attention on the stock was still in early stages, adding that there was still “quite the runway.”

