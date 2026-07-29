Unusual Machines has approved an equity-based compensation plan for its CEO Allan Evans.

Unusual Machines has replaced the CEO’s cash pay with performance-based warrants for 5 million shares.

The awards vest as the stock reaches $25 to $100 milestones, while Evans gives up cash compensation after 2026.

The compensation framework will take effect on Jan. 1, 2027.

Unusual Machines Inc. (UMAC) stock is heading for a second week of gains as investors take notice of a bold executive pay reset that ties leadership rewards to the company’s future share performance, putting long-term market value at the center of the drone maker’s compensation strategy.

UMAC CEO Compensation Shifted Toward Equity Incentives

Unusual Machines’ board approved a new pay plan for CEO Allan Evans that replaces regular salary with rewards tied to the company’s stock performance. Evans can buy 5 million company shares at $25 each until July 2031, with the shares becoming available in five steps as the stock hits certain price goals.

Each part of the warrant will be unlocked only when the company’s stock reaches and stays at certain price levels. The targets are $25, $40, $60, $80 and $100 per share, based on the stock’s average closing price over 20 trading days.

As part of the arrangement, Evans has agreed to give up cash compensation after Dec. 31, 2026. Unusual Machines said its updated executive compensation framework will take effect on Jan. 1, 2027.



"We believe in where this company is headed, and we wanted our compensation tied even more closely to the future performance of the business. Our success should be earned by delivering results for our shareholders," said Evans.

Unusual Machines stock edged 0.4% higher in Wednesday’s premarket.

Other Executives Receive New Stock Options

The company also approved stock option grants for other senior leaders. President Andrew Camden received options covering 525,000 shares, while CFO Brian Hoff and Chief Revenue Officer Stacy Wright each received options for 375,000 shares.

The executive stock options have an exercise price of $19.36 per share and will vest quarterly over three years, provided the executives remain with the company.

UMAC Stock: Retail View

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around the stock turned ‘neutral’ from ‘bullish’ territory the previous day.

A user said, “$ONDS Ondas has an investment in $UMAC too.. and today's new compensation package reflects not only higher share price expectation; but is unusual in-that it 'requires' higher share prices for CEO package to really kick-in. This should reflect conviction.”

Another user said, “$ONDS $UMAC $RCAT These three companies are in the middle and forefront of the hottest defense sector in the market at this time, and are rewriting history.”

UMAC stock has gained over 56% year-to-date.

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