The company is under pressure from insider sales and valuation concerns, even as it pins its hopes on growth in QNX and AlloyKore.

BlackBerry shares surged more than 185% from April to mid-July amid optimism about AI and automotive software before reversing course.

The stock dropped from $12.83 to about $7.70 and is nearing its worst monthly decline since 2021.

BlackBerry is betting on QNX and Alloy Kore to drive growth in connected vehicles and embedded systems.

BlackBerry (BB) stock is headed for its worst month in more than 14 years after a stunning spring rally lost steam, with shares sliding sharply as investors reassess the company’s valuation, insider activity and long-term technology prospects.

The stock’s reversal comes after a speculative surge that pushed it up more than 185% between April and July 15, driven by optimism about its automotive software ambitions and AI opportunities. BB stock fell from $12.83 on July 1 to around $7.7 on Tuesday, putting it on track for its steepest monthly decline since September 2021.

BlackBerry Executive Sales Add Pressure

Investor confidence fell after company filings revealed that top executives sold some of their shares. CEO John Giamatteo sold 125,000 shares worth about $1.38 million in July. Other executives, including CFO Tim Foote and Chief People Officer Jennifer Armstrong-Owen, also sold shares after receiving stock awards, leading some investors to question their confidence following the stock’s strong rally.

However, on Monday, BlackBerry received a fresh ownership update as BlackRock disclosed a 4.4% stake in the company, showing the asset manager held more than 25.8 million shares as of June 30. The filing provides insight into one of the world’s largest investment firms’ position in BlackBerry as investors continue to track institutional interest in the company.

Technology Growth Remains Key Focus For BB

BlackBerry continues to position its QNX software platform as a major contributor to future growth, particularly in connected vehicles and embedded systems. BlackBerry’s long-term investment case centers on its QNX automotive software and Alloy Kore platform, developed with automotive software company Vector.

Supporters believe Alloy Kore could increase BlackBerry’s role in software-defined vehicles, while QNX continues to benefit from applications in automotive systems, robotics and other embedded markets.

In its first quarter of fiscal 2027, BlackBerry generated its first positive first-quarter operating cash flow in nine years, and raised its full-year revenue growth forecast to 8%–13%.

What Are BB Retail Traders Saying

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around the stock remained din ‘bearish’ territory with a 6% increase in message volume over the past week.

A user said, “Think QNX is just an auto OS? Think bigger. It’s a literal technological Trojan Horse—a silent, systematic assimilation of global infrastructure for total centralized control. QNX is now the invisible nervous system inside 235M+ vehicles, nuclear plants, and medical networks.”

Another user wondered about Alloy Kore, saying, ALLOY KORE - Revenue growth of 3x? 5x? 7x? Which announcement will come first? One of the Chinese automakers? A German one? Eventually, it will be the majority!”

A third user said, “Two things can be true. Is this a great company, yes. Is it probably going to hit the next leg lower? Yes. The market has never made sense. Take advantage of buying opportunity if it drops to $5-6’s.”

BB stock has gained 113% year-to-date.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<