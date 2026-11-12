Republican representatives are reportedly planning to send subpoenas to Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang in relation to his alleged links to a Chinese spy.

Senior House Republicans stated that Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang faces imminent congressional subpoenas if he fails to respond to requests for a closed-door briefing regarding his relationship with an alleged Chinese spy.

The scandal has triggered bipartisan scrutiny, calls for resignation from lawmakers like Senator Kevin Cramer, and a renewed push for strict chip export controls.

Nvidia's board has launched an internal investigation into whether Huang became the target of foreign intelligence efforts.

Senior House Republicans reportedly warned Wednesday that Congress is ready to issue subpoenas compelling Nvidia Corp.(NVDA) Chief Executive Officer Jensen Huang to testify regarding his involvement with a woman suspected of acting as a Chinese spy.

Representative John Moolenaar, who leads a House China committee, stated that Huang faced a strict deadline on Wednesday to reply to an earlier joint request for a private congressional briefing on the unfolding scandal, as per a Fox Business interview.

According to Moolenaar, failure to agree to the meeting or propose an alternate date would result in formal subpoenas. House Foreign Affairs Chairman Brian Mast reinforced that sentiment, noting that his panel was actively drafting a subpoena should the CEO ignore their inquiries.

The joint request—led by Moolenaar, Mast, and House Intelligence Chairman Rick Crawford—stems from reports that Huang had a relationship with Alice Huang, a former executive at Singapore-based Megaspeed International.

U.S. officials have suspected her of espionage, and Megaspeed—a key Southeast Asian customer for Nvidia—has faced a months-long federal investigation regarding potential chip smuggling. Both Nvidia and Megaspeed have denied any misconduct.

NVDA stock has gained about 4% on Wednesday after it tanked about 5.5% in the previous session.

Legislative Push Against Huang

Nvidia announced that its board is actively investigating whether Huang was targeted by foreign intelligence operations. The controversy has also raised broader questions regarding his long-term tenure leading the co-founded chip titan during a critical period for artificial intelligence infrastructure.

Bipartisan pressure has intensified swiftly in Washington. Senator Kevin Cramer, a Republican member of the Senate Banking Committee, which oversees export regulations, publicly called for Huang to step down.

Moolenaar noted on Fox Business that Nvidia has "lost a lot of credibility" in discussions surrounding export limits on advanced AI components, bolstering legislative momentum for tighter oversight.

NVDA Stock: Retail View

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits on Nvidia was in the ‘extremely bullish’ territory with ‘high’ message volumes.

NVDA stock has lost about 7% year-to-date.

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