The company reaffirmed its full-year adjusted core profit guidance and noted that oncology cost trends remained below forecast through the first two-thirds of the quarter.

UBS said Friday's update from Evolent Health was “incrementally positive” for the company, citing multiple developments including easing oncology costs, new debt financing, and stable forward guidance.

Evolent Health shares rose 6.9% to close at $9.25 on Friday,

In a note to investors, UBS highlighted Evolent’s confirmation that oncology cost trends remain below expectations, a key area of concern following a 9% stock decline since April.

The company also reiterated Q2 adjusted core profit guidance of $33 million to $40 million, and FY25 guidance of $135 million to $165 million.

On Friday, Evolent CFO John Johnson said the company now expects to be in the top half of its Q2 EBITDA range, provided trends continue through June.

"We are pleased to see oncology trend remaining below forecast now for the first two-thirds of the quarter," he noted.

UBS also pointed to new debt financing from Ares Management, which provides optional, non-dilutive capital to address Evolent’s 2025 convertible notes.

The company flagged an expanding late-stage growth pipeline.

Despite reporting a solid Q1, UBS noted that EVH shares have lagged, partly driven by market concern over oncology cost pressures.

The firm views the latest update as a sign of improving sentiment and stronger financial positioning.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment was ‘neutral’ amid ‘normal’ message volume.

One user said Evolent Health’s 52-week high of $33.63 leaves room for a potential upward squeeze.

Another user speculated that the stock could reach $15 after the third quarter of 2025.

The stock has declined 19.5% so far in 2025.

