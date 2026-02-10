Lyft is expected to report a 13% rise in its Q4 sales when it reports on Tuesday; Uber reported 20% growth in the December quarter last week.

Uber benefits from its larger scale and diversified portfolio of services, including food delivery and goods transportation.

Lyft Inc. is set to report its fourth-quarter results after the market closes on Tuesday, coming on the heels of mixed earnings from larger rival Uber last week.

Although Uber has benefited from its scale and diversified service portfolio, Lyft has remained a formidable number two. As investors review which stock to bet on, like they do every quarter, here’s a nifty explainer on their positioning.

What UBER Q4 Results Show

Despite its larger scale, Uber’s revenue growth has been consistently higher than Lyft’s. Uber, which also has food delivery and freight services, operates in over 70 countries, while Lyft operates ride-hailing in the U.S. and Canada.





Uber’s December-quarter revenue rose 20% to $14.37 billion, beating estimates of $14.32 billion, although adjusted profit of $0.71 per share missed the target of $0.85 per share.

The company also announced the appointment of Balaji Krishnamurthy as its next financial chief. Uber shares have traded in a see-saw fashion since Wednesday's report.

For Lyft, analysts expect fourth-quarter revenue to rise by over 13% to $1.76 billion, the fastest growth in 2025, and adjusted profit to increase 17% to $0.32 per share, according to Koyfin.

Uber Vs Lyft: Stock Move, Fundamentals

Both stocks have tracked downwards in recent months. Lyft shares have declined about 33% from their peak on Nov. 12, while Uber stock has slid about 26% from its Oct. 6 peak.

Given its heft, it is no surprise that analysts favour Uber at this point. As the table below shows, more analysts have ‘Buy’ calls on Uber even as they expect similar upside in both stocks over the year.

Forward P/E< Buy Calls (% of all analyst calls)< 12-Month Upside Forecast< Uber 22.4 82% 43% Lyft 12.3 30% 45%

Although nascent, autonomous vehicles are another lever for the two companies. Analysts have long said that ride-hailing companies, such as Uber and Lyft, will be among the top beneficiaries as automakers like Tesla roll out AVs on the streets.

In September, Lyft announced a partnership with Alphabet’s Waymo to support fully autonomous ride-hailing operations in Nashville. More news on this front would contribute to the sentiment for the company’s shares.

As of the last reading, Stocktwits sentiment was ‘extremely bullish’ for Uber and ‘bearish’ for Lyft.

